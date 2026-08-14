US Missionary Freed After Nine Months In Niger Captivity

A United States missionary kidnapped from his home in Niger’s capital, Niamey, nine months ago has been released into the custody of US officials, the Christian organisation he worked for announced on Friday.

Kevin Rideout, who served with SIM International, a Charlotte-based missionary organisation operating in more than 70 countries, was abducted on October 21, 2025 by three unidentified men outside his residence in Niamey.

Reuters reported at the time that the abductors headed toward the western Tillaberi region, an area where Islamist militants are known to be active.

SIM International Director Phil Bauman confirmed the release in a statement on Friday.

“We are grateful to confirm that our good friend and brother in Christ, Kevin Rideout, has been released after over nine months in captivity,” Bauman said. “Kevin is in good health in the care of US officials.” He added that Rideout would soon be reunited with his family.

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The circumstances surrounding his release and the identities of those who held him have not been disclosed.

The White House, State Department and Pentagon had not issued statements on the release at the time of reporting.

Rideout’s release comes days after Russia freed former US Marine Robert Gilman on humanitarian grounds, and amid a broader effort by the Trump administration to secure the release of American nationals held abroad.

The White House has said it has returned hundreds of detained Americans to their families since Trump took office.