19-Year-Old Wife Poisons Husband 40 Days After Wedding

A 19-year-old housewife, Aisha Musa, has allegedly attempted to poison her husband barely 40 days after their wedding in Bauchi State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 12, in Gwamma Village, Bauchi Local Government Area, when Musa allegedly mixed a poisonous substance into her husband’s meal.

The husband reportedly ate the food before falling ill and was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in Bauchi, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The incident was reported after a woman raised an alarm, prompting intervention at the couple’s residence.

Musa was subsequently arrested and allegedly confessed to mixing the substance with her husband’s food during questioning.

Advertisement

An empty bottle suspected to have contained the poison and remnants of the meal were recovered for investigation.

The case is being investigated to establish the circumstances and motive behind the alleged poisoning.