Police Recover Guns, Vikings Cult Caps After Chase In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has recovered two locally fabricated pistols and three caps bearing the insignia of the Vikings Confraternity after chasing suspected cultists in Awka North Local Government Area.

The suspects escaped into a nearby forest after abandoning their motorcycle and a bag containing the recovered items during the pursuit.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists on Friday.

According to Tochukwu, the recovery followed a routine patrol by operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The statement read, “The operatives while on patrol along the Isuaniocha Bridge, sighted two young men riding a black-coloured Sanyang motorcycle without a registration number. The suspects, on sighting the Police team, suddenly and recklessly turned the motorcycle in an apparent attempt to evade the operatives.”

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The officers pursued the suspects, who fell from the motorcycle during the chase. They abandoned the motorcycle, two slippers and a bag before fleeing into a nearby bush.

An immediate search of the abandoned bag led to the recovery of two locally fabricated pistols and three caps bearing the insignia of the Vikings Confraternity.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, commended the vigilance of the patrol team.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and sustained operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks.

The commissioner also directed operatives to intensify efforts to identify, track and arrest the fleeing suspects.