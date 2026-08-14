Enugu-Based Tricycle Operator Linked To Cross-Border Kidnap Cases

The Enugu State Police Command, Friday, said it has arrested a tricycle operator who is behind various inter-state kidnap operations in and around the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Bitrus Giwa, stated this when the command paraded fourteen kidnap suspects in Enugu.

According to him, the alleged operator provides transportation for the gang members, their firearms and other criminal implements to and from operational locations.

Giwa said, “Another Enugu-based member provides intelligence that enables the gang to evade security surveillance and identify suitable targets and locations.”

He said the suspects confessed to their involvement in several recent and past kidnapping incidents across Enugu State, including along the Enugu–Ugwuogo–Opi–Nsukka road; Obioma–9th Mile–Umulumgbe–Okpatu road; Eke–Affa–Egede–Ezinze axis, and various locations in Ezeagu LGA.

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He said the confession linked the gang to the abduction of a male victim at Mgbabuowa/Aguobuowa, Ezeagu LGA, on 25th May, 2026, during which ₦5,500,000.00 was obtained as ransom. The gang is also linked to the abduction of two male victims and the shooting and murder of a female victim at Obioma, Udi LGA, on 9th May, 2026, during which the gang obtained $28,700.00 as ransom, Giwa said.

Giwa continued, “The gang is also linked to the abduction of two male victims along the Eke–Ezinze Road, Udi LGA, on 10th April, 2026, for which $70,000.00 was obtained as ransom. The gang is also linked to the kidnapping of seven victims at Obinaofia, Ezeagu LGA, on 12th April, 2026, during which ₦25,000,000.00 was obtained as ransom.”

He said investigations revealed that the suspects laundered and concealed proceeds of their criminal activities through investments in livestock and different properties, lavish spending and other conspicuous consumption, as well as leisure and overseas trips, including trips to neighbouring countries such as Cameroon.

Giwa listed exhibits recovered from the suspects as five AK-47 rifles, two pump-action guns, one locally fabricated firearm, 310 rounds of live 7.62 x 39mm ammunition, eight and seven AK-47 empty magazines.

He said the command was conducting further investigations to establish the suspects’ involvement in other kidnapping and violent-crime incidents within and outside Enugu State, identify and arrest other members of the syndicate, and recover additional firearms, ammunition and other criminal proceeds.