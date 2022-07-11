Osun Poll: Ex-Deputy Speaker Escapes Death As Gunmen Rain Bullets On Residence

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Osun State, Lasun Yusuf on Monday escaped death as some yet-to-be-identified gunmen opened fire on his residence in Ilobu.

The LP candidate is a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

It was gathered that Yusuf and members of his family were around when the assailants invaded the house.

The gunmen were said to have been unable to gain entry and they resorted to firing into the part if the building where the bedroom is.

But the media aide to the LP governorship candidate, Wole Oladimeji, told journalists that nobody was killed or injured.

Oladimeji said, ” He ( Yusuf) was in the house with members of his family. But no one was injured.

“The gunmen fired into the upper floor of the storey building where bedrooms are because they could not gain entrance into the building.”

He said his principal would report the incident to the police very soon

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of Peoples’ Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has condemned the invasion of the residence of the Labour Party candidate.

He described the incident as “an aggravated threat to the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s elections.

In a statement issued on his behalf by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke called for urgent review of security architecture for the election even as he called on the security agencies to conduct security audit and mapping of the state before Saturday election.

” The news of alleged attack on my brother and fellow aspirant is condemnable as it is reprehensible. We just had a debate in which electoral violence took the bulk of our time. I had expressed my fears and worries about security situation in the state. I had warned against politicization of security institutions. Less than 24 hours, we wake up to reading news of such dastardly attack.

” Election is not a war; it is about voters freely electing their leaders. Democracy is about free choice. Our people should be allowed to vote for leader of their choice without violence and intimidation. I call on the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of Department State Service and all service Chiefs to help secure Osun state. Osun is being overwhelmed by sponsored, armed political thugs”, the governorship hopeful warned.

” We are the people. Nothing can stop us from victory. Don’t be scared to cast and defend your votes. With God and people, our victory is assured”, Adeleke was quoted as saying in the statement.”