Osun Poll: Oyetola, Deputy Vote, Express Confidence

Osun State Governor and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Adegboyega Oyetola, has voted in the governorship poll holding in the state today.

Oyetola arrived with his wife, Kafayat at around 10:30am to exercise his franchise at Iragbiji, his hometown in Boripe Local Government Area.

Speaking with journalists after the exercise, the governor said he was confident of victory.

He however complained of the slow process of voting which he said was not allowing many voters on the queue to perform their voting right quickly.

He commended security agents for a good job saying he was also happy to see how enthusiastic the voters are.

He said, “Once the process is transparent enough, people will not be persuaded to vote, there will be no voters apathy. I am confident that I will be reelected by the grace of Almighty God.”

Oyetola performed his civic duty in Iragbiji just as his deputy, Benedict Alabi, voted in Ikire his honetown.

Alabi cast his vote at about 10:30 at Ward 06 Unit 007 Sango area of Ikire , the headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area

Alabi expressed the confidence that his party would win the poll comfortably.

He said, ” My expectation is that we are winning the election. The turnout is also impressive.”