Otti Apologises Over ABSU Strike, Threatens Heads Will Roll

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has apologized to ASUU-ABSU over the non-implementation of an approval for payment he had granted in April, stating that the strike was avoidable.

The Governor tendered the apology during the anniversary lecture to mark the 35th Anniversary of the Creation of Abia State with the theme, “The Rise of a New Abia”, held on Wednesday, August 27, 2026, at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

“ASUU went on strike about a week or two ago in Abia State University, Uturu. Their requests came to me. I looked at those requests, and they were legitimate requests, and I approved them. But months later, I’m not saying weeks, months later, I was to be told that, yes, you have approved. But it had not been implemented.

“We set up an implementation committee. So, I asked the question, what does the implementation committee mean? The total cost of the difference between what they were earning and what they are asking for was in the memo that I approved. So that means that somebody has thought through it.

“So, I want to, on this podium, apologise to Abia State University as well. That strike was avoidable. And I’ve told my people, if it happens again, heads will roll,” Gov. Otti stated.

Governor Otti also thanked the keynote speaker, Chief Osita Chidoka, for his well-researched lecture that reawakened the consciousness that governance is not about an individual.

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The State Chief Executive noted that at 35, what is important is to continue to build on what a Governor meets in governance.

Governor Otti reiterated that his decision not to accept chieftaincy titles, awards and honorary degrees on his inauguration day was anchored on the fact that such things could be a distraction from delivering good governance.

The Governor said that all his articles and books written before he came on board traced to the importance he placed on education. That, he added, is also why he decided to outlaw school fees, even in the smart schools.

In her goodwill message delivered virtually to mark Abia State’s 35th anniversary, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, commended Governor Alex Otti and his administration for strengthening the State’s financial sustainability, increasing Internally Generated Revenue, reducing dependence on Federation allocations, and prioritising capital expenditure.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala noted that Abia’s significant investment in infrastructure, improved electricity supply, settlement of inherited salary and pension arrears, and reduction of the State’s debt burden demonstrate effective governance and are attracting attention nationally and internationally. While acknowledging that more work remains to be done, she expressed optimism that Abia can harness its enormous potential to create jobs, prosperity and dignity for its people.

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She said improved infrastructure, supportive policies and strategic investment in high-potential sectors could position Abia within national, regional and global value chains. She also urged the state to build “Made in Aba” into a globally recognised brand and strengthen Umuahia as a light manufacturing and administrative centre.

In his lecture, the keynote speaker and former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, noted that there is evidence of visible development in Abia since 2023 when Dr. Otti emerged Governor. He said that the real measurement of this administration is not just on what Governor Otti has done, but to ensure that Abia moves from having a capable Governor to a capable Abia and a sustainable Abia.

Chief Chidoka noted that, in line with the book authored by Governor Otti in 2014 titled, “Saving The Future”, a conviction held years before he came on board as Governor, Governor Otti has demonstrated unwavering commitment to transforming education.

He said that the Governor had emphasised measurable education performance in his books, and that whatever the Governor is doing today is in line with his position on governance long before he came into office. He also appreciated the consistent 20 percent appropriation to education in the annual budget by Governor Otti.

Chief Chidoka said he envisages a time when Nigerians would no longer go overseas to get a model for governance, but instead make Abia a reference point.

In a vote of thanks, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said that the rise of a New Abia needs the cooperation of all Abians and called for continuous support for Governor Otti, who has raised the standard of governance in Abia State.

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Prince Kanu thanked the Governor for changing the narrative in the State. He appreciated the keynote speaker for adding value to the anniversary ceremony and thanked all Abians for trusting the leadership of Governor Otti.

The event featured a panel of discussants including the representative of the founder of Geometric Power, the representative of the GMD/CEO of Nepal Group of Companies, the Principal Secretary to the Governor, the Member representing Isiala-Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency, former Chief Judge of Abia State, Hon. Justice Arisa Onuoha Ogwe, and the Attorney General of the State.

With the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Meribeole and the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday, serving as moderators, the panelists analyzed developments in Abia in the last 35 years and projected where Abia would be in the next five years. They appreciated the unprecedented developments under Governor Alex Otti.

The ceremony attracted the presence of the members of the National Assembly; members of the State Executive Council; the Traditional Rulers Council; the clergy and other dignitaries.