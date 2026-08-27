Tinubu, APC Governors Meet Over Campaign Flag-Off

President Bola Tinubu and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met at the State House, Abuja on Thursday.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, inside sources said it may not be unconnected to preparations ahead of the party’s presidential and National Assembly campaign flag-off.

A Presidency source described the meeting as a “strategy” ahead of the commencement of the APC’s nationwide campaign for the 2027 general elections.

The governors met with the President at the State House shortly after the monthly meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Among the governors who attended the meeting were Abba Yusuf (Kano State), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and Bassey Otu (Cross River).

Others were Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of (Kwara), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa) and Hope Uzodimma (Imo), who is also the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

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Some deputy governors were also present at the meeting as representatives of their respective governors.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, were also sighted at the venue.

The meeting, said to have been convened at the instance of President Tinubu, held behind closed doors.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the APC unveiled its Presidential Campaign Council on Saturday as part of preparations for the official flag-off of its nationwide campaign.