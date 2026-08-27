Three Die Over N200 Dispute In Lagos

Three persons have been killed and two others injured following a violent confrontation in the Ikola area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Police Command said the incident occurred on Thursday after some suspected area boys allegedly stopped a tricycle rider and demanded N200 from him.

According to a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi, the rider refused to pay, prompting the group to allegedly seize his tricycle.

The rider later returned with some persons, leading to a violent confrontation between the two groups.

The police said three persons were killed during the clash, while two others sustained injuries. Some buildings were also reportedly set ablaze in the ensuing violence.

“Three (3) persons were reportedly killed, while two (2) others sustained injuries. Some buildings were also reportedly set ablaze during the ensuing violence. The deceased and injured persons have been taken to the Military Hospital, Yaba, for necessary medical attention and other procedures,” the statement said.

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The deceased and injured victims were taken to the Military Hospital, Yaba, for necessary medical attention and other procedures.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Tijani Fatai, accompanied by the Commander, 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Afolabi Owolabi, visited the scene to assess the situation and coordinate the security response.

Following the incident, the police deployed personnel from the Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps Task Force, Tactical Squad, Police Mobile Force, Eko Strike Force and the Violent Crime Response Unit to the area.

The command said the situation had been brought under control, with security operatives maintaining law and order and conducting continuous monitoring to prevent further escalation.

The police also said an investigation had commenced into the incident, adding that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

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The command urged residents to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information that could worsen the situation.

It also encouraged members of the public to provide credible information that could assist the ongoing investigation.