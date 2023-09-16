Otti Commissions three Road Projects In Aba To Mark 100 Days In Office

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Alex Otti has officially commissioned Emelogu road, Shallom road and Cemetry road phase 1, all in Aba which were newly reconstructed with solar street lights by his administration.

Speaking while commissioning the roads in Aba, Otti reassured the people of his commiment to fulfilling his campaign promises.

He said that he is investing in road infrastructure because good road network is a huge enabler in economic development

The governor who assured that he would maintain the confidence the people repose in him said he would develop Aba in line with his campaign promises.

He explained that what Aba needs is to open it up with good infrastructure and enabling environment that would support the social and economic lives of the people, which his administration is committed to doing.

Otti stated further that the Cemetry Market road has not been used for over 20 years and said that his government is committed to putting to an end, activities of touts in the markets.

He thanked the residents and contractors for their support and solicited more support from all, saying that a new Abia requires the participation of all.

The governor disclosed that a water fountain would soon be fixed at the Emelogu round about.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Don Oti said giving adequate attention to road infrastructure is paramount to the administration as revitalizing the road networks would impact on economic growth and development as well as ease off stress on the citizenry.

He called on the beneficiaries of the roads to reciprocate government’s gesture by taking responsibility of keeping the roads free from refuse and drainage blockages.

He added that soon, it would be a serious offence to drop refuse in the drains or to repair automobiles or display merchandise on the roads and informed that the necessary legislative frame work to put that to force is being put in place