Otti Flags Off Construction Of 11 Kilometre Nunya-Eluama Road, Promises To Complete All Ongoing Projects

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has flagged off the construction of the Nunya-Eluama Road today, Tuesday.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony, Governor Otti assured Abians that ongoing road projects across the state are progressing according to schedule and will be delivered as planned.

The 11.5-kilometer Nunya-Eluama Road being constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Company Ltd (CCECC), is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.

Highlighting the project’s significance, Gov Otti said it will improve access to urban markets, which will attract investments and create employment opportunities for Abia youths.

“Our goal is to turn every community in the state into a safe and secure investment destination with suitable supporting infrastructure,” he stated.

The governor acknowledged the strides made in securing Isuikwuato.

“Isuikwuato roads, farms and forests are now safer than they were 10 months ago.

“People can now safely travel to and through Isuikwuato without fear of attacks or any of the many ugly experiences commuters face along this corridor, not too long ago.

“With a robust security architecture in place, the Eluama-Nunya Road will provide an additional layer of support to farmers, allowing them to move their produce to markets throughout Abia and beyond,” he said.

Otti said the project will be timely completed.

“All our road projects are proceeding as scheduled and will be delivered as planned. We’re getting signals that many of the road projects will be completed much earlier than scheduled,” the governor hinted.