IBEDC Records 1,459 Energy Theft Cases In Two Months

No fewer than 1,459 cases of energy theft were recorded by the management of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) within two months.

The cases were recorded between January and February 2024.

IBEDC’s Chief Key Accounts Officer, Mr Johnson Tinuoye, said on Tuesday that the company was actively pursuing legal actions against individuals and businesses involved in the theft in collaboration with the Federal Government Special Investigation and Prosecution Task Force on Electricity Offences.

He explained that the cases recorded included meter bypass and illegal meter tampering, which resulted in significant financial losses amounting to hundreds of millions of naira for the company.

“We want to send a clear message to our customers that energy theft will not be tolerated. Our collaboration with the Federal Government Special Investigation and Prosecution Task Force on Electricity Offences underscores our commitment to ensuring a fair and just electricity distribution system.

“Energy theft not only undermines the integrity of our operations but also deprives IBEDC of the revenue necessary to provide quality services to our customers,” said Tinuoye who noted that under the Electricity Act, energy theft is now recognised as a criminal offence, carrying severe penalties including imprisonment.

“In the Osun region, two individuals were apprehended for stealing energy through meter bypass and illegal connections. Their cases have been formally charged in court for prosecution,” he said.

IBEDC further urged customers to refrain from engaging in any form of energy theft.

“The consequences can be severe, as there is no room for negotiation with the SIPTEO Task Force team, which is actively patrolling and investigating instances of energy theft for prosecution.”