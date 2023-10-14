Otti Increases Foundation Scholarship From N150,000 To N250,000

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has increased the Alex Otti Foundation scholarship package to beneficiaries from N150,000 to N250,000. A total of 34 beneficiaries were selected for this year’s edition for the scholarship programme.

Otti who disclosed this while addressing the 2022- 2023 beneficiaries, during a banquet held at the Sacramento Event Centre , Olokoro, Umuahia South LGA, pledged to continue his support to the beneficiaries to enable them achieve their full potential.

He stated that the scholarship scheme, which started many years ago, but formalized seven years ago is modelled in such a way that beneficiaries do not need to know anyone to succeed.

The Governor further revealed that the foundation has no relationship with Abia state government even as he said that there is a line between the Abia state finances and Alex Otti’s foundation.

According to him, the initiative is a way of investing in the future and charged beneficiaries not to disappoint but rather put in their best to excel.

He said that the scholarship programme targets bright and indigent students of Abia Origin or those resident in the state.

Otti used the forum to appreciate the management committee of the scholarship scheme for their input and for remaining committed to the vision of the foundation without compromise.

In his speech, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor and immediate past Executive Secretary of the foundation Mr Chinedu Ekeke, said the selection process was transparent, adding that the scholarship award is just an arm of the Alex Otti foundation which has continued to empower the citizens.

He thanked The Governor for supporting the venture,adding that the Governor never plays politics with excellence .

He urged the beneficiaries to maintain high standard in education,pointing out that the foundation made sure that beneficiaries must come from public tertiary institutions.

In his remarks, the Chairman planning committee and Head , logistics ,Mr Maxell Umesi on behalf of the beneficiaries of the 2023 batch thanked Governor Alex Otti for giving them the latitude to conduct the selection process transparently, noting that all beneficiaries were selected based on merit.

He noted that the foundation has over the years produced about 6 first class students, noting that the Governor is determined to building a generation of accomplished individuals who would continue to do great in their chosen fields and urged them to remain worthy ambassadors of the foundation and state at large.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries one of the first class graduates ,Mr Kelvin Ikeoha thanked Governor Alex Otti for giving them a future through the foundation and pledged to also give back to the society.