Otti Unveils Plans To Establish Entertainment Village In Abia

Governor, Alex Otti of Abia State says his administration has concluded plans to establish an entertainment village to reclaim Aba’s historical position as the “Cradle of Entertainment” in Nigeria.

The Governor disclosed this on Saturday at the Aba Town Hall, during the formal flag-off of the Aba Made Film Project, titled “The Chronicles of Enyimba City”.

He vowed to transform the State into a thriving hub for creative enterprise and entertainment as well as aggressively improve infrastructure, including the construction of two five-star hotels in Aba and Umuahia.

Governor Otti who recalled that he had promised to set up an entertainment village in Abia State in his manifesto, reaffirmed that the dream is still alive.

“So, the only issue now is that we are about to start the Abia State Stadium Village. It’s a village in itself. It does have a games village and an entertainment village.

“It is meant to be in Umuahia, so we’ll have to discuss whether we want it in Aba. We can detach it from the Stadium City and then bring it to Aba. I want the best for this industry”, Gov. Otti stated.

Governor Otti, who used the forum to applaud the resilience of the entertainment industry, especially its contribution to the long history of creativity associated with Aba, noted that Aba remains the birthplace of Nollywood’s early commercial distribution network.

Mr Bob Manuel Udokwu

He reassured the film project team of his administration’s backing, assuring that the State Government would support the project to the end.

“I want to say that this (Aba) is actually the cradle of entertainment. The Nollywood you hear about today started right here in Aba.

“If you are old enough, you will remember the days of Pound Road, Upper Iweka, and then Nnamdi Azikiwe”, Gov Otti stated.

Mr. Ujoku Ukoha, chief press secretary to Governor Otti in a statement report that the Governor also used the forum to listed some major infrastructural and social investment projects of his administration to include urban renewal, enhanced security, free education, improved healthcare, and a modern public transport system powered partly by electric vehicles.

“Abia was recently rated as the most affordable intra-city transportation in Nigeria, our government doesn’t share money but will only use the money accruing to the State to work for the people

“Before the end of this month, Radisson Blu will flag-off the reconstruction of Enyimba Hotel, and it’s going to be a five-star hotel and It’s also going to be an international convention centre also run by Radisson Blu.

“In early 2026, a similar five-star hotel project will be flagged off in Umuahia, replacing the current Abia Hotel site”, Gov. Otti stated.

In their various goodwill messages, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe represented Mrs Uwaoma Olewengwa, the Speaker, Abia House of Assembly, RT. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, the Member representing Isialangwa North/South Federal Constituency, Hon. Ginger Obinna Onwusibe, and the Chairman of the Occasion, Dr. Chima Anyaso (Ofuji) while appreciating the producers of the Aba made film project for coming up with the project in support of the project-driven administration of Governor Otti, noted that the Governor has rewritten the story of the State for the better.

Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki)

Earlier, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Mr Matthew Ekwuribe described the Aba Film Project as a catalyst capable of restoring Aba to its former glory, expressing optimism that the project would spotlight the rich cultural heritage and vibrant economic landscape of the Enyimba City to the world and thanked the Governor for his commitment to advancing the creative economy.

In a Keynote address titled; “Elevating Abia’s Image Through Cinematic Excellence”, foremost Nollywood actor, Mr Bob-Manuel Udokwu, described the Aba Film Project as a strategic cultural, commercial and creative initiative that goes far beyond filmmaking, noting that the project has the capacity to boost Abia’s image, stimulate economic growth, and reposition the entire South-East region.

The Nollywood actor lauded Governor Otti’s visionary leadership, noting that the combined expertise of the team is capable of building a world-class film village in Abia State, which would serve as a permanent cultural and economic asset.

Speaking on behalf of other Nollywood artistes, Mr Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) commended the infrastructure revolution of Governor Alex Otti-led administration and thanked the Governor for his love and commitment to taking the State to greater heights.

The event which featured a synopsis of the Aba-Made Film Project, The Chronicles of Aba, presented by the Project’s Technical Director, Dr Prospect Nlemchukwu was attended by many top government officials as well as prominent Nollywood artists including, Nkeiru Slyvanus, Joyce Kalu, Uche Elendu and a host of others.