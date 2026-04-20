Police Rescue All Otukpo Kidnap Victims, Arrest Seven Suspects

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Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued all passengers abducted during the recent Otukpo kidnapping incident involving a Benue Links bus, bringing the total number of recovered victims to 18.

The victims were kidnapped on April 15, 2026, along the Otukpo axis in Otukpo. Police said the breakthrough followed coordinated clearance operations by the Benue State Police Command across the Amla Forest corridor and surrounding areas.

According to authorities, the final batch of 13 victims among them eight students travelling to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination were rescued safely. All victims have since undergone medical checks and are reported to be in stable condition. They are expected to reunite with their families after routine debriefing.

During the operation, police arrested seven suspects, three of whom have been identified as members of the kidnapping syndicate. Investigations are ongoing to track down other accomplices and dismantle the wider criminal network behind the attack.

Reacting to the development, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, praised officers for their professionalism and bravery.

He also ordered intensified security operations across the Otukpo axis to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of residents.

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The police leadership reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property nationwide, urging Nigerians to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing security efforts.