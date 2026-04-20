Abia First Lady Urges Women To Prioritise Home Training

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The wife of the Abia State Governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, has urged mothers to play active roles in promoting love within their homes and stand against bad behaviour in the society.

Mrs Otti stated this on Sunday, while celebrating the 2026 Mother’s Day with Catholic women at Mater Dei Cathedral in Umuahia.

Represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Maureen Aghukwa, she said motherhood is very important and comes with a lot of responsibility.

“The theme, ‘True Love in Action,’ reminds us that motherhood is a divine responsibility that calls for commitment, sacrifice, and genuine love,” she stated.

She encouraged mothers to raise their children well, teach them good values, and help make society a better place.

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Mrs. Otti, called on women to speak up against gender-based violence and protect their homes and communities. She added that the government values the role of women and calls on men to support and appreciate their wives.

She further commended the Catholic women for initiating the construction of a pilgrimage centre aimed at strengthening spiritual growth and hosting religious gatherings.

The Bishop of the Diocese, Michael Kalu Ukpong, highlighted the importance of women in nurturing their children and shaping the moral direction of society.

“Mothers play a big role in raising children and guiding them in the right way,” he said.

He further encouraged people to always appreciate their mothers and not take them for granted.

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The President of the Catholic Women Organisation, Dr. Lillian Obikpe, said mothers should focus on raising children who will grow up and become ambassadors of Christ in the future.

“Our duty as mothers, is to raise children who will grow to become responsible individuals and ambassadors of Christ,” she said.

She noted that even as the group prays for unity and peace, it is also urging the government and other stakeholders to assist in completing the pilgrimage centre project.