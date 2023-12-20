‘Our Mother Died For Nothing’ — NAFDAC Ex-DG’s Son Akunyili Decries Upsurge Of Fake Products

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Dr Edozie John Akunyili, the son of the late former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili, has said his mother died in vain for Nigeria.

Edozie spoke in reaction to recent reports regarding the upsurge of fake food and drugs in Nigeria despite NAFDAC’s 31-year existence in the country.

Edozie tweeted on Tuesday, “It pains me that we lost our mother for nothing”.

He added, “Nobody has sacrificed more for Nigeria than our family, yet we constantly ask ourselves if it was worth it?

“We would give anything to have our parents with us but Naija moves on with corruption and impunity from the top down seen as normalcy.

“Sadly, she died because she was so engrossed in her work for NAFDAC that she delayed her fibroid hysterectomy for years, which later was found to be cancerous.

“When I see all the lies, corruption and dirty politics, it pains me that we lost our mother for nothing, was it worth it?”.

Replying to Edozie’s tweet, the former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr. Joe Abah, said Akunyili gave her life to save the lives of millions.

“Well @dogzigee, I think that she told me that she had lost her own sister to fake insulin. Was her fight against fake and substandard drugs worth it? Absolutely! She gave her life to save the lives of millions.

“That’s what heroes do. Your mum was a hero. We are grateful to her”, he tweeted.

Late Akunyili was the DG of NAFDAC from 2001 to 2008. She died at a specialist cancer hospital in India on June 7, 2014, after a two-year battle with uterine cancer.

NAFDAC recently intercepted counterfeiters involved in the production of a variety of beverages, including wines, soft drinks and consumables in Eziukwu Market (Cemetery Market) in Aba, Abia State.

But despite the agency’s activities, fake drugs and food items have reportedly continued to flood Nigerian markets.