Our Statement Of Results Will No Longer Be Valid Academic Document From December 1—ABSU.

Abia State University, Uturu ( ABSU ) has ordered all the first and higher degree graduates of the institution from 1981 till date to apply for their original certificates.

The institution in a statement signed by the Registrar, Acho Elendu, said that from December 1st 2023, the old statement of result will no longer be valid.

The statement reads, “This is to inform all and Higher Degree graduates of the Abia State University (from inception of the University in 1981 to date) that following the resolution of Senate of the University, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Onyemachi M. Ogbulu has approved stoppage of Statement of Results already issued for all programmes offered in the University.

“Henceforth, all First and Higher Degree Statement of Results already issued by the University shall cease to be valid from 1st December, 2023, in line with global standards.

“The University management has made it as a matter of deliberate policy that Certificate of Graduands are signed and made ready for collection immediately, on approval of results. All valid applications for certificate are treated expeditiously, on clearance and payment of appropriate fee.

“Therefore, all First and Higher Degree Graduates of the Abia State University who still possess the Statement of Results are enjoined in their own interest to apply for and obtain their Original Degree Certificate from the University, as such Statement of Results will no longer be valid academic document from the University 1st December 2023”.