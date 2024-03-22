Three Abia Varsity Students Feared Dead In Auto Crash

396 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Three medical students of Abia State University have been confirmed dead after a fatal crash along Umuahia -Okigwe express road while returning to Aba from the school medical student’s induction on Thursday.

According to a report, the medical students who were said to be six in the vehicle had come to celebrate their senior colleagues who were inducted into the medical profession before meeting their untimely death.

Three of the students were confirmed dead immediately, while two were said to be in a very critical condition and were extremely injured fighting for their lives in the hospital. One person was reported to have miraculously survived.

The driver was said to be cruising at a high speed and lost control with the car somersaulting three times, hitting a palm tree, an eyewitness said.

“Three students have been confirmed dead, while two others are injured and are battling for their lives now in the hospital while one miraculously survived,” the eyewitness said.

In a viral video, men of the Federal Road Safety Corps were seen at the scene of the accident.

Confirming the incident, the Corps Commander of the FRSC, Abia State, Fredrick Ogiden said his men went there shortly after the accident, stating that the vehicle was an ash-coloured private Toyota Camry.

He said that the incident happened at the Okigwe axis of the Enugu-Umuahia Expressway.