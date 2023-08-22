Imo: Don’t Be Deceived, We Have Only One Labour Party Governorship Candidate, Obi, Otti Tell Supporters

The leadership of Labour Party has affirmed that Senator Athan Achonu is the party’s sole candidate in the November 11 gubernatorial election in Imo State.

The party cleared the air during the campaign flag-off of it’s candidate for the Imo election, Senator Athan Achonu at the Kanu Nwankwo Stadium in Owerri, the Imo Capital on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a faction of the party had staged a protest at the popular Imo State University (IMSU)junction with placards and banners which was in opposition to the candidature of Athan Achonu.

Speaking at the rally, the party’s presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi said that the party is known for following due process and the process that produced Athan was genuine and legitimate.

He said: “When I joined this party and when our governor joined this party, the chairman is Barrister Julius Abure as per the INEC record and he is still the chairman till today.

“We don’t have another Chairman, it is this chairman that set up, as allowed by our constitution, a committee, headed by a first class person in the name of governor Otti to conduct primaries in Imo state.

“The primaries produced Senator Athan as our candidate. Nobody has ever said that primary was compromised, Secretary of that primary was Valentine Ozigbo, they didn’t say it was compromised, non of them will say they gave anybody money.

“And for me, and for all of us in the party, he is our candidate and that is why we are here and we will continue to camping for him.

“For the people of Imo State, our performing governor has told you to come and see what is happening in his state, Abia State.

“What we do in Labour Party is to change the country, we want to change Nigeria, we want to change everywhere.

“I’ve said it in Nigeria repeatedly, you are seeing what is happening in Abia, what we are saying is to give us chance, a little time so that we all will see there will be change.

“In Abia today, people have hope, that is what governance is about. You have seen that what the governor in Abia promised to do, he is now beginning to do them.”

Also speaking, Otti affirmed that Athan is the authentic candidate of the party.

He said: “I conducted the primaries that produced Athan as the governorship candidate of Labour Party.

“The reason why I say so is that in no distant future, you are going to see counterfeits, fakes.

“We have only one governorship candidate for Labour Party and his name is Senator Athan Achonu. So, don’t let anybody deceive you.

“The full weight of the party is behind him, and that is why we have the leader of the party here, we have the National Chairman of the party, the National Secretary, all National Working Committee members and of course my humble self.”