Outrage As Police Van Allegedly Kills Undergraduate In Osun

Residents of Osun State have accused some policemen in Osogbo, the state capital of killing a 24-year-old student of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Taiwo Kajogbola.

It was gathered that Taiwo was on Sunday travelling on a motorcycle along Osunjela road in Osogbo when a police patrol vehicle allegedly knocked him down.

The undergraduate who was a student of the Department of Mass Communication of the polytechnic located in Kwara State reportedly died after being knocked down.

Some residents who claimed to have witnessed the accident said the police patrol vehicle hit the student but did not stop to rescue him.

When the elder brother of the deceased, Mr Azeez Korede, was contacted, he confirmed that his brother died in an accident on Sunday after a police patrol vehicle chased him to death along Osunjale.

He said, “Taiwo was a student of the Department of Mass Communication of Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara state before his death. We have since buried him according to Islamic rites on Monday and we are not ready to pursue the cause of his death, we have accepted the fate.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs.Yemisi Opalola, stated that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Wale Olokode, had directed that the matter be thoroughly investigated for justice to prevail.

“The Osun State Police Command begins investigation into the circumstance surrounding the accident that claimed the life of the student.”