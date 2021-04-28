IPOB Counters Military, Says ESN Commander Not Killed During Shootout

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied that a commander of its Eastern Security Network (ESN) paramilitary wing was killed during a shootout between security forces and ESN fighters.

IPOB said Ikonso Commander, who reportedly headed ESN in Imo State, was allegedly killed in his sleep by soldiers.

The military had said that the ESN commander was killed during an operation involving the police, army and operatives of the Department of State Services.

But POB, in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, alleged that Nigerian security forces eliminated the commander because of his strong will to rid the South East of killer herdsmen.

“The bitter truth the Nigerian Government didn’t want people to hear, which IPOB disclosed at the said interview with the channels Tv, was that Ikonso was murdered in his father’s house, not in any imaginary ESN camp or battlefield as the liars would hope to have us believe.

“The same Army, Police and DSS in Imo State that never for one day arrested or prosecuted any Fulani terror herdsman ravaging Imo State before the coming of Ikonso; the same Nigerian security agents that have always provided cover for terrorists and bandits, had the guts to ambush and kill the only man that drove Fulani terrorist herdsmen out of Imo State,” said Powerful.

The separatist group accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, of plotting the commander’s death and vowed to retaliate.

In a related development, the first Republic Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi, has advised members of the Eastern Security Network to defend themselves if attacked.

“I will advise IPOB to steer clear of what is happening in the South East and let the truth be revealed. Let them maintain the sanctity of their innocence. If the ESN people are attacked, let them defend themselves. I don’t want IPOB to go into violence because they have neither the arms nor the wherewithal and capability to do that.

“Who is investigating these attacks? The Police are investigating the IPOB. Can the police investigate the government or themselves? What is happening now is like what Hitler did against the Jews, sent their secret service men to commit certain crimes and got back to accuse the Jews.

“I believe they are sending them to commit these attacks and burning of properties so that the impression will be that IPOB is behind it in order for them to either kill them or declare a state of emergency in Igbo land or to do whatever they like or completely kill the Igbo the way they like,” he said.