Over 3,541 Nigerians To Benefit From N20,000 Grant In Gombe State

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has said that 3,541 beneficiaries from 11 local government councils in Gombe state will receive a one-off Cash Grant of N20,000.

The minister disclosed this at the flag-off of the Cash Grant for Vulnerable Groups and on-boarding of Independent Monitors Stream 2 in the state.

Farouq had earlier explained, during the launch of digitized payment for Conditional Cash Transfer, Cash Grant for Vulnerable Groups and on-boarding of Independent Monitors, that President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration had inherited a national poverty incidence level averaging 70 per cent.

Farouq while presenting engagement letters and devices to Independent Monitors as well as cash grants to vulnerable beneficiaries said, “A total number of 3,541 beneficiaries from 11 local government councils in Gombe state will receive a one-off Cash Grant of N20,000

“It is our belief that the cash grant will increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries, especially now that economic challenges at global and local levels affect the socio-economic situation of our people.

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the grant to improve productive activities that would generate more income and improve their living standard.”

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor of Gombe state Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau who represented the Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya predicted an increase in the state’s Gross Domestic Product GDP by N100m.

Jatau said extending the Social Investment Programmes to what he described as an ‘over populated’ Gombe state will improve the economy of the state.

He said “All these are ventures which will improve the living standard of the poor and vulnerable.

“Indeed, the economic activities of the state stand to benefit N100m which automatically is an increase of Gross Domestic Product of the state.

“You will all agree that this intervention is a lift for us in the journey that we have decided to undertake.

“Basically, this administration is determined to go beyond ordinary economic growth and ensure economic development. This is manifested in the development and launch of the 10-year development plan 2021-2030”.