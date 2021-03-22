Over My Dead Body Will I Administer Holy Communion On Biden-US Catholic Priest

56 SHARES Share Tweet

A Roman Catholic Priest ‘Rev. Fr. William Kosco’ has said over his dead body will he administer the holy communion on the President of the United States President, Joe Biden.

Kosco said with the stance of Biden on gay marriage and other moral principles, he will never administer th Communion on him until he “repents,”

The Holy Communion, known also as the Lord’s Supper, represents the greatest expression of God’s love for His people.

Two items are used in the Holy Communion—the bread which represents Jesus’ body that was scourged and broken before and during His crucifixion, and the cup which represents His shed blood.

While speaking during Mass, Rev. Fr. William Kosco, whose parish is in Buckeye, Arizona, condemned Catholics who are pro-abortion.

He further said that Biden “is diametrically opposed to all of the basic, moral principles that are proclaimed by the Roman Catholic Church.

“Even if you are pro-abortion, your ideas are not welcomed here and will be given no quarter.

“The same with Joe Biden, he’s a catholic, he’s a member of the family. If for some reason he will be back here on Sunday, Joe Biden is welcomed to mass here, his ideas are not welcomed here.

“And if you ask me a following question, would you give him communion? No, over my dead body, not until he repents, he is a public figure, he needs to publicly repent. And we need to pray for his conversion.

“On top of that he’s just recently elected a catholic president, and he is catholic , he is batized, and he’s a member of the family. He is just elected a catholic president who is diametrically opposed to all of the basic, moral, principles that are proclaimed by the Roman Catholic church.

“Not only abortion, insanity of human life, with insanity of marriage and gender surliness. How in the world did that happen? A catholic, of course if he wasn’t a catholic, I won’t be so upset, he is a member of my family.

“He is the most powerful man in the world, and he is absolutely opposed to the basic understandings that God is the Author of life. How in the world did this happen”.