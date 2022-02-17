Over One Million Youths Empowered Through Social Intervention Programme–FG

The federal government on Thursday said it has empowered over one million youths through various initiatives under its social intervention programmes.

The social intervention programmes were created by President Mohammadu Buhari in 2015 to reduce the level of unemployment, create wealth for the people and stimulate the economy.

Some of them are the Home Grown School Feeding Programme, the Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme, NPower Programme, and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programmme among others.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, the Minster of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the one million youths were empowered within a five years period covering 2016 to 2021.

The minister stated that the over one million youths empowered were made up of graduates and non-graduates especially vulnerable ones.

Giving a breakdown of the empowerment, she said 300,000 graduates benefitted under batch B, while the beneficiaries for the non-graduate programme was 31,552 beneficiaries. For batch C, she said 450,000 graduates and 60,000 non-graduates benefitted.

The minister stated that 1.64 million households are currently benefiting from Conditional Cash Transfer programme across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.