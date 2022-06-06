Owo Catholic Church Attack: Pope Prays For Conversion Of ‘Those Blinded By Hatred And Violence’

Leader of the Catholic Church worldwide , Pope Francis has prayed to God to convert the attackers who killed worshippers at the parish in Owo, Ondo state and those like them into believers who respect the sanctity of life.

The Pope reacted to the development in a tweet on Monday, expressing sadness.

He also condoled with the families of the bereaved.

The tweet reads:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the horrific attack at Saint Francis church in Owo in #Nigeria. #PrayTogether for all those affected by this act of unspeakable violence and for the conversion of those blinded by hatred and violence.”