Oyetola Moves To Reposition Osun APC Ahead Of Supreme Court Verdict On Guber

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict slated for May 24th 2023 on the Osun gubernatorial election, former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has commenced plans to reposition the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state.

Oyetola will inaugurate an 11-man committee which will be chaired by former minister of health, Professor Isaac Adewole, on Monday.

Oyetola’s media aide, Ismail Omipidan, in a statement on Sunday, disclosed that the committee will be saddled with the responsibility of putting back the party on the right track for effective delivery in subsequent elections.

He noted that the committee will be inaugurated at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Osogbo by 2pm on Monday.

“The Committee was birthed following a series of meetings held between Mr. Oyetola and critical stakeholders within the party, including the Igbimo Agba (Elders Council).

“The Terms of Reference for the Committee will be reeled out by ex-governor, Oyetola at the formal inauguration of the committee on Monday,” Omipidan noted.