INEC Releases Tinubu, Obi, Atiku’s Credentials For Public Scrutiny

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the personal particulars, academic credentials and other nomination documents of President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and other candidates contesting the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

This is to enable Nigerians to scrutinise the documents and challenge any candidate’s nomination where there is evidence that false information or forged documents were submitted.

The documents, contained in Form EC9 and supporting affidavits, were displayed at INEC offices nationwide in line with Section 29 of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the commission’s timetable for the 2027 general election.

In a statement issued by the Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs Esther Emeh, the commission said the exercise is intended to enable political parties, candidates, stakeholders and members of the public to inspect the documents.

According to INEC, the published documents contain each candidate’s personal particulars, educational qualifications, occupation, work history, sworn declarations and supporting certificates submitted during the nomination process.

It added, “Members of the public are encouraged to inspect the documents. Any person who believes that a candidate has submitted false information or forged documents may seek legal redress as provided by the Electoral Act.”

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Section 33 of the Electoral Act provides that any person who has reasonable grounds to believe that information contained in a candidate’s affidavit or other documents submitted to INEC is false may institute legal action against such a candidate.

“The Commission remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections,” INEC said.