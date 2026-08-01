Police Rescue Kidnapped Woman, Neutralise Suspect In Enugu

Security operatives have rescued a woman who was kidnapped at Okpuje in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The kidnap took place on Friday, THE WHISTLER gathered.

According to a release by the Enugu State Police Command, signed by its Public Relations Officer, DP Daniel Ndukwe, the victim was kidnapped along Anuka Road, Okpuje.

Ndukwe said her rescue followed a swift response to a distress call received at about 10:10am on July 31, 2026.

According to him, “Consequent upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer of Okpuje Division immediately mobilized police operatives, Forest Guards, and Neighbourhood Watch members, who tracked the suspects into Anuka area forest near the Enugu-Kogi State boundary.”

He stated that during the ensuing gun duel, one suspect was neutralized, while others fled with suspected gunshot injuries.

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“The victim was rescued unhurt, while her two children and motorcycle, left behind by the kidnappers at the scene, were also secured. The victim and her children have since been reunited with their family, while efforts have been intensified to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Bitrus Giwa, has commended the operatives for their swift response and collaboration.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to sustaining intelligence-led operations against violent crimes, and urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing credible, timely information to the police.