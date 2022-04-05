Oyo Deputy Governor Denies Defecting From PDP

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, has dispelled the rumour of his defection to the New Nigeria People’s Party.

The deputy governor said on social media platforms on Tuesday that he remained in the Peoples Democratic Party which brought him and his principal, Governor Seyi Makinde to power in 2019.

He also said the rumour that he was ready to dump the ruling party in the state was very far from the truth.

Olaniyan urged the people of the state to discountenance the rumour while urging then to continue to support the Makinde administration to perform better.

There are report that the deputy governor was set to dump the ruling party in the state for the NNPP where some PDP leaders who recently dumped the PDP are said to be planning to join.

But the deputy governor said the story that he is “set to dump the PDP for NNPP is far from the truth.

“The claims are complete falsehood and a figment of the authors’ imagination.

“We urge the good people of Oyo State to stay true and supportive of this administration to attain much greater goods in the days ahead. “

Olaniyan was reported to have told the PDP Reconciliation Committee headed by Dr Saka Balogun in 2021 that the governor had completely sidelined him in the running of the state.