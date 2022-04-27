Oyo Govt Officials Allegedly Kill Young Man After Inauguration Of N16.9bn Bus Terminal In Ibadan

A young man whose identity has yet to be identified was allegedly killed on Tuesday evening around Ali Iwo area of Ibadan in Oyo State.

It was gathered that the incident happened when officials of the Oyo State Park Management System were returning from the area after the inauguration of a N16. 9 billion bus terminal.

The PMS officials were said to be shooting in the air around the area when a bullet allegedly hit the young man who gave up the ghost.

The Public Relations Officer in Oyo State Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached on the telephone for comment.

Osifeso is yet to reply to an inquiry sent to him on the incident.

Meanwhile, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had earlier said that his administration invested in building four bus terminals in Ibadan as part of efforts to raise the state’s Internally Generated Revenue and to also boost tourism.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, Makinde said this on Tuesday during the inauguration of one of the bus terminals located at Ojoo.

Makide said, “So, we invested in projects that could yield returns into the state coffers, such as the rehabilitation of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, the ongoing Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hubs, and these bus terminals, which we are commissioning today.

“These terminals are not just about boarding buses. What we have done here is build a standard bus terminal that can be obtained anywhere in the world. This is why it comes equipped with amenities that will support economic activities and tourism. We are building a legacy.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Prof. Dahud Sangodoyin, explained that “the project for the construction of four modern bus terminals at Iwo Road, New Ife Road, Challenge and Ojoo in Ibadan was awarded to Messrs Planet Project Ltd on the 5th of May, 2020 at the cost of Sixteen billion, nine hundred million, four hundred and seventy one thousand, eight hundred Naira only [N16,900,471,800].

“The terminals are located at four different strategic and historic transit exchanges at the cardinal axis of Ibadan city. Ojoo in the North clan, Challenge in the South, New Garage in Eastern clan and Iwo road in the Northeast clan. These terminals are to function as transit spots for the State’s Omituntun Bus Mass Transit Service.”

He maintained that apart from the Ojoo and Challenge Bus Terminals, construction works are ongoing on the remaining two modern mega bus terminals at Iwo and New Ife roads.

“These mega bus terminals feature expansive functional waiting halls, ticketing areas, banking facilities, food courts, eateries, public convenience, lift facilities and a well-landscaped environment – open regular parking spaces.

“We also have Amala joints and ancillary plants like standby electric power, generating plant, water- reservoir, water treatment plants, waste dump, sewage system, gate posts and gate houses, security perimeter fence for security, flooding lights and perimeter electrification.

“The successful completion of the bus terminals is in line with our visionary governor’s roadmap for accelerated development of Oyo State, vision 2019-2023 by further opening of our state to goods and services and creating incentives for further development. This will allow for ease of movement of people, inter-city, interconnectivity between markets, business districts, local government areas as well as ease of doing business for the citizens and travelers,” the Commissioner said.

In her goodwill message, a former First Lady of the state, Chief Mutuiat Ladoja, commended the governor for providing modern day developmental projects across the state to bring comfort and dividends of democracy to the people of the state.