Champions League: Man City Beat Real Madrid In Seven Goal Thriller

Football
By Ukpe Philip

Manchester City have defeated Real Madrid in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League.

City won the first leg 4-3 against the 13 times winners at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Kevin D Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus opened the score chart for Pep Guardiola’s men in the 2nd and 11th minute.

But a clinical finish by Karim Benzema in the 33d minute narrowed Cit’s lead.

Phil Foden added to City’s lead eight minutes into the second half, however, Vinicius Junior gave Madrid a second goal leaving the score 3-2 after 55 minutes of play.

City’s Bernardo Silva scored the fourth, but Madrid’s superman, Benzema helped Carlo Ancelotti’s side  close the gap to 4-3 through a penalty.

City is targeting its first Champions League title. The closest the club has reached to the title was when City lost to Chelsea on May 29, 2021.

