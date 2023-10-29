Oyo Govt. Rejects Pastor Ghandi Olaoye’s Sacking As Soun of Ogbomoso, Appeals Court Judgment

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Oyo State Government has appealed the sacking of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, by the Oyo State High Court, Ogbomoso.

Justice Adeyimika Adedokun of the said court had nullified the selection of Olaoye and ordered a fresh selection process in suit number HOG/27/2022 filed by Prince Muhammed Kabir Olaoye against the Governor of Oyo State and 11 others.

The judge ordered the defendants to strictly comply with the provisions of the Soun Chieftaincy Declaration of 1958 in selecting a new Soun.

But the Oyo State Government through Barrister Akin Onigbinde, SAN, in a notice of appeal before Oyo Division, sought an order setting aside the judgment of the trial court of October 25 or an order of re-trial before another judge of the Oyo State High Court.

The six grounds of appeal said the trial judge erred in his submission and that the judgment was against the weight of evidence before the court.

According to the notice of appeal, the respondents include; Dapo Atanda, Esq of Dapo Atanda’s Chambers, Ogbomoso North Local Government Kinnira, Ogbomoso, the Traditional Council of Ogbomoso North Kinnira, Ogbomoso, S. A. Mohammed, Esq. Mohammed & Mohammed & Co. Mobolaji Chambers, and Kola Fatoye, Esq.

Others are Chief Samuel Otolorin JP, Chief Salawu Ajadi, and Chief Tijani Abioye Chief David Adeniran Ojo, among others.