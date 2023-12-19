JUST IN: Gov Adeleke Lifts Curfew On Osun LGAs

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has suspended the dusk to dawn curfew imposed on the Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of the state after a communal clash between Ifon and Ilobu which led to deaths and loss of properties.

THE WHISTLER reported that the communities clashed over disputed land in October 2023 after which Adeleke intervened and leaders of the communities signed a peace treaty.

Subsequently, Adeleke ordered a 24 hours curfew which he later revised to 12 hours (6PM-6AM) from October till date.

Adeleke, through the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, directed that with effect from December 23, 2023, the curfew imposed on the two communities should be lifted.

He said members of the public should be allowed to go about their businesses without any hindrance or restriction of any kind in the two communities.

Alimi’s words: “Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has viewed with satisfaction the return of peace to Ifon and Ilobu communities in Irepodun local government area.

“To this end, the curfew earlier imposed by the Executive Governor of Osun state, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in his Executive capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state is ,hereby, lifted with immediate effect beginning from tomorrow, Wednesday, 20th of December, 2023.

“While the Osun State Government truly acknowledges that lasting peace and order may seem to have been restored, a 24 hour surveillance should still be strictly observed and maintained by the eagle eyed joint security task force in the two communities.

“Government uses this opportunity,to once again, thank and appreciate all those,who,in one way or the other contributed to the restoration of peace and order, before, during and after the unfortunate communal skirmishes.

“Finally, the Osun state Government wishes all and sundry a merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023 in advance in the two communities and Osun state at large.”