Oyo Pupil Slaps Corps Member, Suspended From School

Oyo State Government has suspended a secondary school student in the state, Ojo Roqeeb, for allegedly slapping a member of the National Yourh Service Corps serving in the state.

It was gathered that Roqeeb, an SSS 2 student of Anglican Commercial Secondary School, Orita-Mefa Ibadan, slapped the unnamed corps member on Tuesday.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Rahman Abdu- Raheem, who frowned on the assault ordered that the student should proceed on one month suspension immediately.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun.

The commissioner, who visited the school, also ordered that the letter of suspension be given to the student’s parents, saying the student, on return from the suspension, must apologize to the corps member and sign an undertaking to be of good behaviour.

While addressing the students, the commissioner charged them to be of good behaviour, saying Oyo State government would not condone any act of indiscipline.

He sternly warned that any student caught acting in uncivilized manner, would henceforth be dismissed from schools in Oyo State.

Abdu-Raheem also charged teachers to be more dedicated and punctual at work.