Scarcity Of Aviation Fuel Hampering Our Operations, Says Air Peace

Air Peace has revealed that the scarcity of aviation fuel is obstructing its flight operations.

The airline made the disclosure in a tweet seen by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday.

Currently, the scarcity has affected nine of its scheduled flights, two of which are international flights, the airline lamented.

The airline said, “Lagos-PH(14:30) was delayed due to scarcity of Jet A1 fuel. This delay will affect PH-Abuja (16:25) and Abuja-Lagos (18:15).

“Lagos-Abuja (14:25 was also delayed because of the Jet A1 fuel scarcity, and this has affected Abuja-Lagos (16-25).

“Lagos-Asaba (14:30) experienced some delay as a result of fuel scarcity. Consequently, Lagos-Asaba (16:15) has been delayed.

Air Peace further disclosed that the scarcity has also frustrated the operation of its Lagos-Duala route.

“It will also affect the return leg of Douala-Lagos (flight),” Air Peace lamented.

Some Airlines early this month lamented the cost of aviation fuel which is estimated to sell at $400 per litre. The price of the fuel was around $350 per litre in December 2021.

The Chairman of United Nigeria Airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, said on February 9 that the fuel sold for $190/litre a year ago.