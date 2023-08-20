Ozekhome Commends Ndigbo For Cancelling ‘Abhorrent’ Sit-At-Home

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The people of the South-East have been commended for ‘heeding Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s call to end sit-at-home’ in the region.

Advertisement

Chief Mike Ozekhome, Kanu’s lead counsel, gave the commendation in a release on Sunday.

Describing Kanu as ‘a prisoner of conscience’, Ozekhome said Ndigbo did well ‘for yielding to this life-saving clarion call by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other major stakeholders in the entire South-East region’.

According to him, “It is indeed worth applauding that Ala Igbo, which is the undoubted industrial and commercial hub of this country, is bouncing back once again to life after a protracted period of the infamous sit-at-home on Mondays, an act which had hitherto completely devastated the lives of South-Easterners and crippled their business, socio-economic and other activities.”

He recalled that “Kanu had repeatedly told me that he abhors the sit-at-home order; that he never sanctioned it; never liked it; and had always condemned it in totality.”

In his words, “Kanu had always specifically told me again and again that the senseless sit-at-home presented a sordid opportunity for monsters and miscreants to ravage the entire South-East every Monday, during which period, criminals operated freely and unchecked, maiming, killing and looting poor people’s property.

Advertisement

“Children were brutally prevented from going to school, while families were equally prevented from going to work and carrying out their legitimate businesses and other activities for their daily bread.

“He specifically told me that it was inconceivable that he, who champions and spearheads the emancipation of his people, will again ironically undermine their socio-economic well-being by supporting a policy as egregious and retrogressive as forcing his same people to stay idle every Monday.”

Ozekhome commended the resilience of Ndi Igbo in breaking this evil gridlock of the offensive sit-at-home in total defiance of repeated calls for its abolition by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He assured Ndigbo that the cancellation would not interfere with the freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu which has since been ordered by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, adding that it was unfortunately stayed by a subsequent order of the court.

He said it would rather “facilitate and enhance our journey towards ultimate victory, as we are quite optimistic that justice will be well served in his case at the Supreme Court, with Kanu becoming be a free man soon, by the grace of God.”

Advertisement

He called on the Igbo across the South-East of Nigeria to henceforth “go about your normal and legitimate businesses following the death and final burial of the abhorrent sit-at-home monstrosity.”

Sit-at-home was declared by Kanu’s Indigenous People of Biafra to press home his release from the DSS custody. IPOB later cancelled it, but a faction of it, led by Simon Ekpa, continued issuing the orders.

Kanu’s handwritten letter cancelling the sit-at-home was declared by his special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor, during a world press conference in Enugu.