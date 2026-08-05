Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is planning to freeze the accounts of the state government and some top government officials, 10 days before the August 15 governorship election.

Adeleke raised the alarm in a statement on Wednesday signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Alimi, saying that the anti-graft agency had concluded plans to freeze all accounts belonging to the Osun State Government.

According to the governor, the EFCC is also reportedly planning to freeze the accounts of top government functionaries in the state.

Adeleke said any such move, if confirmed, would amount to “the height of lawlessness”, alleging that the plan was aimed at paralysing government activities ahead of the governorship election.

The governor maintained that there was no legal basis or justification for any attempt to freeze the accounts of the state government.

He further asserted that the EFCC had no legal powers to freeze the account of a state government.

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“There is no legal basis or justification for any push to freeze the state government accounts, declaring that the anti-graft agency has no legal powers to freeze the account of a state government,” the statement read.

The August 15 governorship election will see voters in Osun State elect the governor who will lead the state for the next four years.