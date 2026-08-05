Kano Zoo Takes Custody Of Python Found In Home

The Kano Zoological Garden has taken custody of a python discovered in a residential building in the Daneji area of Kano State.

The development was disclosed by the Managing Director of the Kano Zoological Garden, Hon. Musayyib Kawu Ungogo.

According to him, the zoo received reports in recent days that a python had been found inside a house in Daneji after an elderly resident discovered the reptile in its hiding place and secured it.

Ungogo said the management of the zoological garden immediately followed up on the report to ensure the animal was safely transferred to the facility.

He confirmed that the python has now been handed over to the zoo, where it will receive proper care and monitoring to safeguard its health and wellbeing.

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The zoo commended the residents for handling the situation responsibly and ensuring the reptile was transferred to professionals instead of being harmed.