Panic As Another Building Collapses In Lagos

Lagosians have been thrown into panic again following the collapse of another building in the Bariga area of the state.

The latest of the numerous collapsed building cases recorded in Lagos State occurred on Sunday night on Adeleye Street, Lady Lark, Bariga.

It has not been ascertained if lives were lost or the number of injured victims as at the time of filing this report.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed the development in a situation report around 10:47 pm.

The LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in the situation report made available to journalists said the “agency’s cobra team is en route the incident scene.”

He added that the agency had activated all its response plans.

“The Agency has activated its response plan to the above incident. All first responders are en route. Updates to follow,” the report read in part.”

Building collapse has become frequent in Lagos State and many lives had been lost to the incidents and the state, forcing the state government to begin a crackdown to stop it.