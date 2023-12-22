Lagos Orders Occupants To Evacuate Distressed Buildings As Two Die In Building Collapse In Ebute-Metta

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the collapse of a two-storey building in the Ebute-Meta area of Lagos State on Friday morning, the state government has ordered occupants of distressed buildings across the state to evacuate immediately.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), two people were recovered dead, while one adult male was rescued.

Advertisement

Other occupants were said to have escaped when the building gave signs of collapsing.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained by the authorities.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, gave the directive at the site of the Incident.

According to the Commissioner, the building, having been marked distressed and published in the dailies as such, was partially demolished by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) after serving the statutory notices, including evacuation notice.

Advertisement

He regretted that people would refuse to evacuate distressed buildings after being officially asked to do so.

“I deeply sympathise with the casualties but remain puzzled at why people would choose to stay in a distressed building, in spite of the serious danger to lives and property,” Olumide said.

He noted that the government would be more stringent in the application of physical planning laws.

Building Collapse in Ebute-Meta, Lagos State