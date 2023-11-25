FEMA Rescues Construction Worker Trapped In Collapsed Abuja Building

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has rescued a construction worker that was trapped under the rubble after a partial building collapse in Abuja’s Central Business District on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the first-floor casting at a construction site beside Taj Bank in the CBD.

According to the agency‘s spokesperson, Nkechi Isa, the victim was part of a team of laborers involved in the building construction.

Nkechi said fellow construction workers made attempts to rescue him but failed, prompting them to alert FEMA at about 4 pm.

“The victim was part of labourers casting the first floor of the building when the entire cast fell on him.

“The victim has been rescued and taken to the Trauma Centre of the National Hospital, Abuja. The incident occurred at a construction site located at the Central Business District, beside Taj Bank.

“The Search and Rescue team of the FCT Emergency Management Agency(FEMA) reports that the incident occurred at about 3.30 pm.

“The report stated that FEMA was alerted around 4 pm. after the construction wokers unsuccessfully tried to rescue their trapped colleague to no avail.

The team from FEMA and the FCT Fire service were able to rescue the trapped man with the aid of extrication equipment and the construction company’s excavator,” Nkechi stated.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Acting Director General of FEMA, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim Sabo, who oversaw the rescue operation, emphasized the need for developers to adhere to building codes.

He also urged construction firms to prioritize safety protocols, refrain from the use of substandard materials, and avoid compromising on structural integrity during construction projects.