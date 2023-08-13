Panic As Gunmen Invade, Raze Palace Of Imo Monarch

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There is palpable fear and panic at Ndia Iche Arondizuogu community in the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State as the palace of their traditional ruler, Eze Kanu Ikenolu was raised by gunmen.

Sources said that the gunmen came with explosives which they threw into the palace of the traditional ruler. This caused fire outbreak that torched the building, properties and cars in the compound.

A community source said that properties worth millions were destroyed and blamed the police for not responding to the distress calls from the community.

The villager said” the palace of HRH Eze Ikenolu, the Eze of Ndia iche Arondizuogu has been invaded by the Unknown Gunmen and the people are in the bushes now.

“Until now no response from the police about the palace of HRH Eze Kanu in Ndianiche Arondizuogu, where cars, houses, and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed. Or is Arondizuogu no longer part of Imo State?”

The spokesperson of Imo State Police, Henry Okoye said that “frantic investigating efforts are on top gear to arrest the arsonists and bring them to justice.”