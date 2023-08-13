4 Killed, Property Destroyed In Enugu Community

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least four persons have been confirmed dead following a communal clash between Oyofo and Awha villages in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Advertisement

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred on Friday at about 10am.

Aside the killing, the crisis led to the burning of one tricycle and five motorcycles. Although the details of the incident are still sketchy, THE WHISTLER gathered that the villages involved and their environs have been in a mourning mood.

In the meantime, the Enugu State Police Command has deployed its officials and men in the affected villages to avert more calamities.

The deployment was contained in a release by the state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe.

According to him, “The state commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the deployment of police operatives to Oyofo and Awha villages in Ezeagu LGA following the communal clash between the villages on 11/08/2023 at about 10am.

Advertisement

“The deployment is to maintain the normalcy already restored in the area after the clash, which led to the murder of four males and the burning of one tricycle and five motorcycles.

“Twelve male suspects have been arrested in connection with the clash while preliminary investigation shows that the clash is a result of land ownership dispute between the villages.”