Panic As Terrorists Bomb Kaduna-Abuja Train With Over 950 Passengers

Terrorists have reportedly detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the Kaduna – Abuja train track on Monday.

The incident came two days after the terrorists attacked the Kaduna State International airport two days ago.

A passenger on board, Anas Danmusa who shared disclosed the incident via his Facebook post said:

“This is an emergency. We are inside train at the moment. Kidnappers planted explosives and the train engines have been ruined. We are helpless. Abuja to Kaduna train.

“Gunshots still being fired right around us. We are just under the seats praying to God while waiting for help. Since 8pm we have been here. Between Katari to Rijana. I am a living witness…”