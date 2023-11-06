Partner With Govt To Actualize Education Development, Group Charges School Principals

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) has urged school principals in the country to partner with governments to actualize the dreams of developing the education sector in their individual states.

The President of ANCOPPS, Muhammad Ibn Musa, made this charge during the opening of the Mandatory Continuing Professional Training (MCPT) for the teaching professionals in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Monday.

Musa stated that the school principals must work to create a safe, supportive and inclusive school environment where students, teachers, and staff feel valued and respected.

“All these can be adequately provided if we collectively maintain the tempo of professional development of our members,” he said.

He also urged the principals to stay clear of partisan politics so as to ensure that they are focused on developing the education sector in their various states.

Musa spoke of the need for training and retraining of teachers, adding that the mandatory professional training is critical to help the principals manage their schools.

Speaking while declaring the training open, the governor of the state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, stated that school principals are critical stakeholders in the delivery of quality education in the state.

He assured that he is committed to improving the standard of education in the state, adding that he will partner with both local and international organizations to ensure that.

While lamenting the poor state of education in the state, the governor called on stakeholders in the state to ensure that his vision for the sector is achieved

Also speaking, the chairman, North Central Zone of the group, Mr. Ogiri Christopher, appealed to the Kwara State government to assist schools in the state with running costs, especially with the fuel subsidy removal.

He lamented that the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) levy being collected in schools cannot meet the needs of schools.

He also urged the state government to ensure that all the challenges bedeviling the educational sector in the state are solved.