Another UNIPORT Female Student Found Dead In Apartment

A 200-level Student of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, has been found dead in her apartment in the Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Dean of Student Affairs, UNIPORT, Chima Wokocha confirmed the incident to the press on Monday, revealing that the deceased was found in her off-campus residence by her neighbours.

Wokocha added that the student, identified as Adaeze, was subsequently taken to the health facility in the school by the neighbours.

“Her body was brought to the Chief Lulu-Brigss Health Centre by people who live around her in her lodge.

“She didn’t die in the university hostel. She died in her off-campus residence in Aluu and the scene of the crime was visited by the management of the university, including my humble self.

“The police were there with us also. We acknowledge the fact that she had taken a substance and passed out because there was a bottle of a substance that was found by her side,” Wokocha said.

He noted that the management of the institution and the police visited the scene of the incident, adding that the parents of the late female undergraduate had also been notified of the incident.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, promised to give our correspondent feedback soon.

The incident comes barely two weeks after the body of a 300-level undergraduate of Biochemistry, Justina Otuene, allegedly killed by her former lover, Damian Okoligwe was found in his residence along NTA Road, Ozuoba in Obio/Akpor LGA.