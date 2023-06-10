Living Abroad: High Costs Force Nigerian Ladies To Wear Wigs While Men Do Their Own Haircut

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a world where cultural identity and personal style intertwine, Nigerian women have been navigating the challenges of maintaining their fabulous hairdos while living abroad.

Hairdos from intricate braids to natural curls and traditional hairstyles have become luxury fashion statements for many Nigerians living abroad, especially in England and the United States of America.

The WHISTLER spoke to some Nigerian women and men living abroad who shared their experiences and shed light on their struggles. While the ladies have resorted to wearing wigs to save money, the men are doing their own haircut.

A Nigerian student In Birmingham, UK, Sarah, disclosed to our correspondent that since she left Nigeria in 2022, she has not had a new hairdo.

She said, “Firstly, the texture of my hair is 4c, and it’s very different from that of the British so my options are already limited to making hair in salons owned by Africans or Nigerians.

“Then there is the cost of making hair using your fellow Africans. Most of them make hair in their homes but it is still expensive. Around £50-£100(N47,000- N95,000) plus the cost of transportation to their house.

“They may charge about £200 and above because of the rent they have to pay and tax too, then insurance also. It’s a lot of things that have been paid for. Then you have inflation rate, which has increased significantly.

“So, I not fit shout, I make my hair myself and wear wig.”

Blessing, who works in a care home in Hatfield, said she is not facing the hair styling challenges that her fellow Nigerians are facing because “I came prepared with my wigs so l don’t need to bother about making hair though l know is expensive.”

Mrs. Ifeoma who lives in Scotland with her family said “I wanted to make all back weaving aka corn rows in Edinburg and I was told it would cost £30(N28,000.). That was when I told my husband that I would be his barber while he also helps me cut my hair since he brought his clipper while we were relocating, now I’m a free bird slaying with my low cut and wig the day I want to.”

According to Rowland, a medical expert in Manchester, many Nigerian men have learnt to cut their own hair but those who didn’t learn are paying the price.

He said he didn’t learn learn barbing before relocating abroad so he goes for haircut only once in a while by having “very low cut” at the cheapest salon.

“Since I came in 2020, I have only cut my hair twice and that’s because I will have to use almost an amount equivalent to 2 hours of my work pay to cut my hair, let’s say in every two weeks

“So, what I observed here is that they have a different price for cutting the hair on your head and your beards and the salons are run mostly by foreigners like the Arab guys, the Polish guys, Africans owing barbing shop. For me, the money is most challenging because how do I tell to someone that I just spent £23 pounds cutting my hair?

“Recently when I went to cut my hair, I saw on the salon door that the price was £12, in my Nigerian mentality that was not too bad. When he finished, I asked if he was not going to my beard. When I was done, I was given a bill of £23 I was shocked. When I asked him why they have twelve pounds on the door? And he showed me that the £12 is for the hair on my head and, £11 for the beard,” he explained.

He however said that the prices differ across the cities, adding that in London and other major cities the price is higher, with the cheapest around £9.

He advised fellow Nigerians that are planning to relocate to take time and learn how to cut their hair from their barber here in Nigeria so it is easy and cost effective for them when they finally come.