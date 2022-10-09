Pastor Enenche’s Daughter Describes Report About Relationship With Frank Edwards As ‘Best Fake News’

Daughter of Paul Enenche, president of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Deborah has shared her thoughts after reports went viral that she was engaged to gospel music star, Frank Edwards of Christ Embassy.

A social media page had during the week broke the news that the duo was engaged.

The news was shared by many social media users sparking comments.

Less than 24 hours, Frank Edwards debunked the report.

“It is false news, let the girl enjoy her peace, ” he wrote on his official Facebook page.

The social media platform (not of THE WHISTLER) later took down the post, and tendered apology for misinforming the public.

Without tagging any media page on Saturday, Enenche’s daughter described the stories arising from the ring on her finger as “best in fake news”.

On Sunday, Deborah stated that her fans “will hear everything soon”regarding

the rumors about her supposed relationship.

She added that she had learned that the internet or social media is not where people should bring certain personal issues.

Deborah who also sings, wrote,” If you truly don’t want it to be discussed, don’t bring it up.

“Anything that can be misunderstood will be misunderstood.

“Don’t let anyone rush you. Take your time. Life is a singular journey.”