Pastor Ibiyeomie Under Fire Over Comment On 50 Cent

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A video of Salvation Ministries founder, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has triggered backlash following his remarks about American rapper 50 Cent.

In the widely circulated clip, Ibiyeomie recounted an alleged encounter involving the US music star’s planned visit to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, some years ago.

He said the rapper was scheduled to perform in the city on the same day his church was holding a crusade.

He said the situation created tension among young members of his congregation who were eager to attend the concert.

“When 50 Cent was at his peak, he was to come to Port Harcourt for a musical jam. And the same day, we were to hold a crusade. I said, if 50 Cent should come and you believers go there… if he comes, I will not come,” he said.

“I said if 50 Cent comes to perform, then God did not call me,” he added.

Advertisement

Ibiyeomie recalled that the rapper’s visit to the state did not go as planned due to logistical issues that disrupted the arrangement.

“He got to Lagos to fly to Port Harcourt and had issues. He turned back to America. Those who bought tickets had to come for the program,” he stated.

The trending video is drawing reactions from Nigerians on X.

@coachwillfred wrote, “Who are you to judge 50 Cent as a sinner? Meanwhile, you are the worst sinner.”

Another user, @eney, said, “The man no dey carry him offerings and tithes play. See him money-making machines screaming their lungs out.”

Advertisement

@boss5 commented, “Can you help shut down the APC government? Ahahn, una prophecy no dey ever change country…”

@olawaloni added, “Oya sir, for me to believe, help us pray to God that Tinubu should not return to office for a second term…”

@redeyetheplug wrote, “The Power of the Tongue !!! If e reach your turn to tell God.”

@dsr added, “This is a matter of negotiation. If we pay 50 Cent to come sing in Port Harcourt, he will definitely come.”